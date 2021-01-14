

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan upgraded its economic assessment of three out of nine regions and downgraded one, according to the latest Regional Economic Report, released Thursday.



Many regions, while noting that their economy had been in a severe situation due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, there were signs of picking up.



However, the impact of a resurgence of Covid-19 had been pointed out recently, primarily in the services industry, the bank noted.



The bank raised the assessment of Hokuriku, Shikoku and Kyushu- Okinawa regions and lowered its view on Hokkaido. Meanwhile, assessment of all other five regions, namely Tohoku, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Tokai, Kinki and Chugoku were left unchanged.



In the previous October quarterly report, the bank had upgraded the view of eight out of nine regions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de