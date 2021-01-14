Nasdaq Riga decided on January 13, 2021 to delist Baltic Dairy Board, SIA bonds (Ticker: BDBB180024A, ISIN: LV0000801595) from the Baltic Bond List. The last trading day of Baltic Dairy Board, SIA bonds is set on January 14, 2021. Baltic Dairy Board, SIA owns all its issued bonds and based on that has submitted to the Exchange the application for delisting the bonds before their maturity. Nasdaq Riga decided to delist Baltic Dairy Board, SIA bonds from the Baltic bond List based on Nasdaq Riga rules "On Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange" 12.2.2. article. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.