

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills (SVS.L) issued a trading update in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020. The Group said it has delivered a resilient full year performance. Savills projects that underlying results for the year to 31 December 2020 will be at the upper end of the Board's expectations.



Savills noted that it remained in a robust financial position through the period and finished the year with net cash in excess of 160 million pounds.



Savills plans to report 2020 full year results on 11 March 2021.



