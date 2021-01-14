

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis (ELM.L) reported that its fourth quarter revenue is expected to be ahead of the third quarter driven by improved volumes and largely stable pricing. Overall performance in the quarter is anticipated to be in line with management expectations. The Group projects adjusted operating profit for 2020 to be in a range of $81 million to $83 million.



Elementis said net debt at the end of 2020 is anticipated to be under $415 million, a significant reduction from $454 million at the start of the year.



The Group said it continues to operate with ample liquidity, with over $300 million immediately available through committed lending facilities.



