

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) issued a third quarter trading update for the 13 weeks to 1 January 2021. Like-for-like revenue for the 13-week period was up 11.7%. This comprised Retail LFL growth of 9.8% and Autocentres LFL growth of 21.1%. Autocentres total sales were up 30.5%, for the quarter.



For the year-to-date (39 weeks) period, Halfords Group like-for-like revenue increased 9.0%.



Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Despite a large reduction in traffic on the roads, our strategically important Autocentres business saw significant growth, with particularly strong demand for the services of our growing fleet of Halfords Mobile Expert vans.'



