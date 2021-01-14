

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) issued a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2020. On a like for like basis, adjusting for the disposals of the nuclear and industrial services businesses, revenue will be down around 20% on 2019. Adjusted EBITDA on a like for like basis will be down around 22% with margins down only 20-40bps on 2019.



On a reported basis, revenue will be around $7.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA will be $620 million to $640 million. Operating profit before exceptionals will be around $215 million to $235 million.



The Group expects to deliver a further reduction in net debt excluding leases of around $400 million to around $1.03 billion at 31 December 2020.



Wood Group said its financial focus in 2021 will continue to be driving strong EBITDA margin delivery through maintaining high operational utilisation, delivering further operational and efficiency improvements and focusing on growth markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

