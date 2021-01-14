

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays plc (HAS.L) reported that in its second quarter, Group net fees continued to be significantly impacted by the pandemic, decreasing by 19% on a like-for-like basis from prior year. On an actual basis, net fees decreased by 16%, for the quarter.



As a result of stronger net fee performance, the Group expects first half operating profit to be approximately 25 million pounds.



Hays plc noted that any material sequential increase in profitability in the second half will require a further significant uplift in net fees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HAYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de