Poq Partners with AppsFlyer to Power More Effective Data-Driven App Commerce Decision Making

Marketing analytics and attribution specialist integrates with leading app commerce software platform to help retailers unlock the power of mobile campaign data

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Native SaaS retail mobile app platform, Poq, today announces the beta launch of its standard integration with mobile analytics and attribution provider, AppsFlyer.

The integration is the result of a partnership between the two companies that will enable Poq mobile app clients to rapidly scale their app commerce marketing efforts and drive more effective customer acquisition and retention campaigns for their apps.

Developing, delivering and measuring app marketing campaigns can be challenging for retailers, where visibility of downloads and in-app interactivity attribution is limited. In addition, the ability to 'deep link' customers straight back into the app from any channel can be resource-intensive to maintain.

By integrating the AppsFlyer software development kit (SDK) onto the Poq platform, joint clients will gain greater insights into how their mobile apps are performing and driving growth, in comparison to other channels such as mobile web. Beyond measurement and attribution, the AppsFlyer platform is able to offer clients a number of other valuable features, such as ad fraud protection, audience management and uninstall attribution measurement.

Poq's partnership with AppsFlyer comes at a vital time for retailers, where app shopping growth is forecast to outstrip web-based channels as a result of an accelerated shift to digital in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also comes as Poq released a number of complimentary ad-tech solutions last year that have allowed its clients to effectively run customer acquisition and retention campaigns on Apple Search Ads, Google App Campaigns and Facebook.

This standard platform integration will enable all Poq customers to use the AppsFlyer deep-linking solution (OneLink) and its Smart Banner Feature, as well as kickstart attribution campaigns. As retail mobile app marketing strategies develop in sophistication, Poq customers will also have the ability to add paid-for additional features to their pricing plan at any time.

Sheenu Aggarwal, App Marketing Specialist, Poq said: "AppsFlyer is a great partner and, like Poq, has proven success with a number of retailers globally. So, this partnership presents our clients with a massive opportunity to really grow their app commerce business and accurately attribute that success to their apps. The partnership we're launching is vital for integrating what are becoming increasingly lucrative apps into the overall digital mix and optimising the customer journey for our retailers."

Russell Burden, Director of Partner Development, AppsFlyer added: With the retail industry changing rapidly, it's never been more important for marketers to have the tools and data needed to make accurate, better-informed strategic decisions around their mobile marketing campaigns. Through this partnership, we're able to offer just that, giving retailers the opportunity to quickly and easily get up and running with mobile marketing campaigns, attribution measurement and other insights."

All Poq customers will have access to the benefits and solution of this partnership from early 2021, following the beta launch. Please contact Poq to find out more.

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service app platform that empowers retailers to create highly-effective and fully-customized mobile apps that provide a superior shopping experience. These apps allow retailers to build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers such as; Belk, Holland & Barrett, Feelunique, Missguided, Hotel Chocolat, Kurt Geiger, M&Co and more.

To learn more, visit poqcommerce.com.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer, the global attribution and marketing analytics leader, empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement solutions. Built around privacy by design, AppsFlyer takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and its marketplace of 8,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day, while delighting their end-users.

To learn more, visit appsflyer.com.

