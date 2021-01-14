

HONG KONG, Jan 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - FASHIONALLY.com, a non-profit local fashion platform pioneered by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), has launched a debut collaboration with the ITC STORE of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU). The store showcases seven fashion brands from the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC), creating a brand-new online-to-offline (O2O) marketing and promotion channel to nurture business opportunities for local fashion designers at the start of the year.From now to 11 April, the ITC STORE X FASHIONALLY online store will feature a series of local fashion brand items including fabric face masks, women's knitwear, leather clothing and accessories, and much more. Participating brands include ARTO. (designs by Arto Wong), Charlotte Ng Studio (Charlotte Ng), FromClothingOf (Shirley Wong), KURT HO (Kurt Ho), Lapeewee (Yannes Wong), Mum's Design (Bicy Yeung) and PHENOTYPSETTER (Jane Ng). From now through April, ITC STORE's physical showroom will showcase exclusive fashion items from selected brands on a monthly basis, providing a new O2O shopping experience for fashion lovers.The YDC aims to discover and nurture the next generation of young fashion talents in Hong Kong, providing a launch pad for them to showcase their designs. YDC 2021 is now open for entry with an enrolment deadline of 28 April. For details please visit: www.fashionally.com/ydc_application/ITC STORE x FASHIONALLY Pop-Up StoreDate: From now to 11 April 2021Address: HJ211, ITC STORE (Showroom), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University,Hung Hom, Kowloon (Note: an appointment is required)Tel: +852 2766 6517ITC STORE website: http://bit.ly/ITCSTORExFASHIONALLYPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2XA62eW