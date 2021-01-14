

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday, with positive Chinese trade data and hopes of a large stimulus under the Biden administration helping underpin investor sentiment.



CNN reported that incoming U.S. President Joe Biden could spend $2 trillion in stimulus, which is much more than market expectations.



The benchmark DAX rose 38 points, or 0.3 percent, to 13,978 after gaining 0.1 percent on Wednesday.



Sugar producer Südzucker edged up slightly. The company said its third quarter operating result rose 71.8 percent year-on-year to 66 million euros.



Automotive parts supplier HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was moving lower after reporting a fall in first-half EBIT.



Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group rose over 1 percent. The company said that it received an order for its N163/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series about 131 MW in Sweden, at the end of 2020.



Dialog Semiconductor advanced 1.6 percent after Taiwan's TSMC posted a record high quarterly profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de