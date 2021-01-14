On general meetings in Vestjysk Bank A/S and Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S the merger between the two companies was adopted. Vestjysk Bank is the continuing company. Due to the merger the share capital in Vestjysk Bank will be increased. Admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 15 January 2021. Due to the merger, Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Please see separate exchange notice about the delisting. For further information, please see the companies' announcements and the merger documents. ISIN: DK0010304500 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Vestjysk Bank --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 895,981,517 shares (DKK 895,981,517) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 337,591,984 shares (DK 337,591,984) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after merger: 1,233,573,501 shares (DKK 1,233,573,501) --------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short Name: VJBA --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3271 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=835946