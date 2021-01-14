DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 13/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 212.3132 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14779 CODE: BYBU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 91485 EQS News ID: 1160593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2021 04:16 ET (09:16 GMT)