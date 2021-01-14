

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA reported worldwide sales at 2.5 million units for the full year, a decline of 27.8 percent from previous year. For the month of December, total consolidated worldwide sales were 311,176 units, down 5.8 percent from a year ago.



Currently, Groupe PSA offers to customers a choice of 17 electrified models. By the end of 2021, the company's electrified range will consist of 23 models, with six new electrified vehicles coming during the year.



The Group noted that it remained focused on CO2 performance and met European targets in 2020.



