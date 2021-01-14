Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 14
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 13-January-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|616.93p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|623.54p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|610.52p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|617.13p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
