

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation remained stable in December, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in December, same as seen in November. Economists had expected a rise of 2.8 percent.



Price for food gained 4.9 percent annually in December and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 8.8 percent. Prices for consumer durables grew by 2.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in December, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



Core consumer prices rose 4.0 percent annually in December and increased 0.3 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 2.8 percent annually in December and grew 0.3 percent from the prior month.



In 2020, coonsumer prices rose 3.3 percent compared to the previous year.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output gained 5.0 percent yearly in November, after a 16.2 percent fall in October.



On an unadjusted basis, construction output surged 54.9 percent annually in November, following a 38.3 percent in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, construction output accelerated 12.1 percent in November, following a 1.6 percent rise in the prior month.



