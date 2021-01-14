

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Republic Bank (FRC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $279.49 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $235.62 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First Republic Bank earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $279.49 Mln. vs. $235.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.60 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52



