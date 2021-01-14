

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area house prices grew at a steady pace in the third quarter, data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday.



House prices advanced 4.9 percent annually, the same rate of growth as posted in the second quarter.



On a quarterly basis, growth in house prices slowed to 1.3 percent from 1.6 percent a quarter ago.



In the EU27, house prices advanced 1.4 percent sequentially, taking the annual growth to 5.2 percent.



Among the member states for which data are available, the highest annual increases in house prices were recorded in Luxembourg, Poland and Austria, while prices fell in Cyprus and Ireland.



