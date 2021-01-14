

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank has published the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on December 9 and 10 at 7.30 am ET Thursday. After the release, the euro changed little against the franc, but fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was trading at 126.31 against the yen, 1.0812 against the franc, 1.2144 against the greenback and 0.8893 against the pound around 7.35 am ET.



