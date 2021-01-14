Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JU1D ISIN: US55405Y1001 Ticker-Symbol: 1MA 
Frankfurt
14.01.21
08:19 Uhr
49,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,40 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,00051,0014:06
50,5051,0014:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC49,800-0,40 %
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.