Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. to Present at NobleCon17

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, announced today that Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM ET.

A high-definition, video webcast will be available at the time of the Company's presentation to those registered to attend the event. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours following the presentation on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company's website (xeneticbio.com), and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, next month.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen®, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen® has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and receives royalty payments under this agreement.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(833) 475-8247

xbio@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624233/Xenetic-Biosciences-Inc-to-Present-at-NobleCon17