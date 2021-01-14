Technological advancement in the healthcare industry has propelled substantial growth for various sectors and led to the introduction of new niche markets. Widespread digitization has led to the introduction and expansion of the telemedicine market, including online services such as medical consultations, prescriptions, and scheduling. However, as the market expands, service providers need to keep abreast of upcoming market trends and opportunities and capitalize on them. Infiniti's market opportunity solutions provide companies with crucial information regarding entry barriers, competitors' strategies, and profitable market opportunities.

Business Challenge:

The client, a telemedicine services provider based out of Europe, sought to launch new features on their platform to help consumers accommodate the pandemic. They wanted to introduce audio and video-based conferencing and new scheduling features. Therefore, the telemedicine market player wanted to gain a comprehensive understanding of the market, evaluate competitors' strategies, and identify profitable market opportunities. To achieve this, the client chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering market opportunity solutions. During the six-week engagement, the telemedicine services provider also wanted to assess the market's readiness for their new features and analyze their consumers' demands and needs.

Our Approach:

To assist the telemedicine services provider, Infiniti's market opportunity solutions experts developed a comprehensive approach that included the following:

A customer segmentation analysis to identify profitable customer segments and categorize them as per their spending behaviors and demands.

to identify profitable customer segments and categorize them as per their spending behaviors and demands. Conducting a competitive intelligence study to identify competitors' offerings, upcoming initiatives, and their current offerings.

to identify competitors' offerings, upcoming initiatives, and their current offerings. A market opportunity identification to procure relevant data regarding upcoming market trends, significant profitable market opportunities, and recent advancements.

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti's market opportunity solutions, the telemedicine market player gained comprehensive insights into their competitors' strategies, consumers' demands, and current market trends. The engagement also helped the client identify profitable customer segments and adapt their offerings as per consumers' needs. Additionally, the telemedicine services provider evaluated their competitors' strategies and differentiated their offerings and upcoming initiatives. The client also identified relevant market opportunities, developed strategies to capitalize on them, and planned to mitigate potential market risks. The market opportunity analysis helped the telemedicine services provider launch new features, gain positive feedback from consumers, stay a step ahead of competitors, and capitalize on significant profitable opportunities.

