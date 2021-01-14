Killi ends Q4 2020 adding 800,000 weekly new consented accounts, up over 800% from the beginning of Q3

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi"), a global leader in data and consumer privacy, closes 2020 adding new consented accounts in its ecosystem at a rate of 800,000 per week, up considerably from the beginning of Q3.

"2020 was a transformational year for Killi," said founder and CEO Neil Sweeney. "In 2020, we sold the Freckle unit, uplisted to OTCQB, changed our ticker symbol (MYIDF), expanded our user accounts by millions, expanded to five countries, introduced the Killi Paycheck, integrated into ten global data platforms, integrated 20,000 financial institutions, expanded our redemption options tenfold, and moved away from surveys towards guaranteed weekly earnings becoming the only company in the world that is paying users guaranteed income weekly for their data." Sweeney is keeping his eyes looking forward, wanting to maintain the momentum that Killi built-in 2020. He adds, "We have come a long way over this past year and are just hitting our stride. We are excited about what is on our list of deliverables in Q1 and believe the market will be as well as they roll out over the coming months especially considering the growing appetite of consumers for privacy-focused products."

Q1 deliverables for Killi include but are not limited to:

An additional cash Reward level for active users to increase weekly earnings in February

Accelerating the number of consented accounts through the introduction of new communication tools in the USA

Continuing to add and grow our partnerships with business-to-business platforms (both data management platforms, DMPs, and demand-side platforms, DSPs) to include Killi's Fair-Trade Data TM in their data marketplaces

in their data marketplaces Introducing a new customer referral program in mid-January that will pay users a portion of each person's earnings that they refer to the product in perpetuity

About Killi

Killi is a consumer privacy ecosystem that allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them.

Killi is currently available online or via iOS or Android in five countries.

The Killi Paycheck is the only program in the world that pays users a weekly guaranteed payment for the use of their data, often referred to as a Data DividendTM. Killi allows users to gain transparency, control, and compensation over their data from technology platforms.

Killi is also the creator of uaretheproduct.io, a consumer-facing website that allows consumers to determine their data's value broken out by individual platforms.

To learn more about how Killi fairly pays users, please visit https://killi.io/earn.

Download Killi here.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Elinesky, CFO

+1-416-904-2725

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, that Killi will continue to grow its "consented user base" by 800,000 per week; the addition of the new Reward level for active users; the acceleration of the number of consented accounts; the introduction of new communication tools; the growth of Killi's partnerships with business-to-business platforms; the introduction of a new referral program; that companies will be interested in purchasing the data offered by Killi; that Killi's revenue stream will be strengthened; potential revenue streams will be supported if the owners of the data opt-in to be reward eligible and sign up for an account on the Killi ecosystem; continuing to contact accounts to and having them become consented accounts; being able to maintain or increase the rate of contact with an account; guaranteeing weekly income payments; the Company's strategic plans for 2021. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management. They are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: that owners of the data will opt to have their data excluded from the Killi ecosystem or that they will not create an account with Killi; changes to privacy regulations limiting Killi's ability to monetize the data; that any third party partnership is terminated resulting in the withdrawal of data from the Killi ecosystem, that companies continue purchasing data from Killi; that Killi may not be able to monetize the data; the growth of the consented user base may decline; Killi may not be able to achieve its proposed Q1 deliverables; timing and/or amounts with regards to the weekly payments to users may change; the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations and economic activity in general; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72008