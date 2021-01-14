UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 14
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8143
|GG00BXDZMK63
|30 November 2020
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited November 2020 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November 2020 month end at 81.43 pence per share.
The increase of 0.29 pence per share was primarily driven by the income generated by the Company's underlying investments and the pull to par effect from the Oat Hill transaction.
Meanwhile, the Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations and more details will be available in the Company's next factsheet to be published shortly.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:14 January 2021