UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59



Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8143 GG00BXDZMK63 30 November 2020



UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited November 2020 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November 2020 month end at 81.43 pence per share.

The increase of 0.29 pence per share was primarily driven by the income generated by the Company's underlying investments and the pull to par effect from the Oat Hill transaction.

Meanwhile, the Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations and more details will be available in the Company's next factsheet to be published shortly.

