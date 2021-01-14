Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.01.2021 | 14:34
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 14

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8143GG00BXDZMK6330 November 2020


UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited November 2020 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November 2020 month end at 81.43 pence per share.

The increase of 0.29 pence per share was primarily driven by the income generated by the Company's underlying investments and the pull to par effect from the Oat Hill transaction.

Meanwhile, the Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations and more details will be available in the Company's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:14 January 2021

