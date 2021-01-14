Rugged Servers Market worth $652 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Rugged Servers Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Type (Dedicated, Standard), Memory Size, Application (Military & Aerospace, Telecommunication, Industrial, Energy & Power, Marine) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Rugged Servers Market size was valued at USD 475 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 652 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include rising demand for industrial IoT, stringent regulatory requirements across various industries, and growing demand for rugged servers in the military, industrial, and power sectors.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59534044

Dedicated rugged servers accounted for larger size of the rugged servers market in 2019.

Dedicated rugged servers accounted for the larger share of the market in 2019. As rugged servers are majorly used in mission-critical applications, military & aerospace, and industrial sectors are the major end users of these servers. These sectors operate under critical temepratures, vibrations, or dusty conditions; hence, access and transfer of data become difficult. Dedicated rugged servers prove to be the most suitable servers for operating in such conditions and are designed and manufactured as per the specific requirements related to these applications.

Military & aerospace application is expected to hold the largest size of the rugged servers market in 2020.

Critical missions and projects in military and aerospace sectors involve critical data that is transmitted to client devices through servers. As these missions are usually carried out in extreme environmental conditions, rugged servers are the most suitable servers to operate reliably in such conditions. Therefore, the military & aerospace application segment is expected to continue to account for the largest size of the market during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rugged Servers Market"

149 - Tables

46 - Figures

172 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=59534044

APAC projected to grow at the highest CAGR of rugged servers market from 2020 to 2025.

The ever-increasing use of telecom network services by domestic, as well as industrial, end users, ongoing advancements in wireless cellular infrastructure, and rising demand for secure data transfer is expected to fuel the demand for rugged servers in APAC. Mobile data services are also growing rapidly in APAC as mobile operators have reduced prices of their services to extend them to maximum end users. APAC has become a world leader in digital platforms. It has two of the most densely populated countries-China and India-in the world. Due to its large population and a broad base of consumers, the telecommunications sector finds ample opportunities for growth. Also, China, Japan, South Korea, and India are among the major countries in APAC that have an established industrial base. These industries are significant end users of rugged servers.

Dell Technologies, Mercury Systems, Siemens, Core Systems, Crystal Group, Systel, Symmetrix, and Trenton Systems, among others, are some of the key players offering rugged servers

Related Reports:

Industrial PC Market by Type (Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded, and DIN Rail), Data Storage (HDD, SSD), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Maximum RAM Capacity, Industry (Process, Discrete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Rugged Display Market by Product (Smartphone & Handheld Computer, Tablet, Laptop, Mission-Critical Display, Avionic Display, Vehicle-Mounted), Size, Ruggedness, OS, Vertical (Govt., Defense, Aerospace, Industrial, Transportation) - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/rugged-servers-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/rugged-servers.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

