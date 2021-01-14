Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Frankfurt
14.01.21
08:05 Uhr
9,510 Euro
-0,110
-1,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2021 | 14:53
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Successful issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK

SpareBank 1 SMN has today issued a fixed and floating rate senior non-preferred bond of a combined size of NOK 1.5 billion with a tenor of 6 years and one month.

First call option after 5 years and 1 month.

The floating coupon rate equal to 3 months NIBOR +70bps and the fixed rate coupon equal to 1,6325% annually.
Settlement date is 19 January 2021 and maturity date 19 February 2027.

SpareBank 1 Markets acted as lead manager.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


SPAREBANK 1 SMN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.