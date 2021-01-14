Discovery Cove Awarded the Best Marine Mammal Park by Global Brand Awards 2020

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Cove has won the 'Best Marine Mammal Park' award at this year's Global Brand Awards. The awards jury has selected Discovery Cove from a very competitive group of entrants for its exceptional commitment to quality guest experience, animal conservation efforts, and innovation.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual awards program held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) , headquartered in the UK. Each year, GBM conducts a series of awards for companies that have stood out among the industry leaders, demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision. This is the eighth edition of the awards.

Jay Reddy, Head of Branding at Global Brands Magazine, commented: "We are delighted to award Discovery Cove with this prestigious honour as the 'Best Marine Mammal Park'. This award highlights the park's achievements in creating the absolute best marine experience one can imagine while providing the highest standards of animal care. Discovery Cove is one of the most unique destinations in the United States, where guests can not only learn about aquatic mammals through immersive experiences, but also relax and play on white sandy beaches in a beautiful tropical setting surrounded by majestic waterfalls, reefs filled with sea life, rocky lagoons, and winding rivers. A visit to this intimate, all-inclusive destination includes endless food and drink options, wet suits, snorkel gear, towels, and many more amenities. With reservations required and limited capacity, the experience is one of the most exclusive attractions in the country."

Marc Swanson, Interim CEO at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, commented: "We want to thank the team at Global Brands Magazine for this exciting accolade. Discovery Cove is truly a unique offering. Our guests can unwind in a tropical and tranquil oasis, enjoy unforgettable up-close animal experiences, and make lasting memories at this breathtaking destination. Our goal is to provide a relaxing, immersive experience in paradise, all while inspiring the next generation of conservation and animal care leaders to be good stewards of our planet by educating our guests about the natural world."

Owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Discovery Cove is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is committed to protecting and preserving species and their habitats; educating people about the challenges that animals face; and inspiring the next generation of conservationists, marine biologists, scientists, and animal enthusiasts to act. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment actively supports global conservation initiatives by providing financial and scientific support to organizations focused on animal rescue and rehabilitation, conservation education, habitat protection, and species research.

About Discovery Cove

Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida, is a stunning all-inclusive day resort where guests can swim with dolphins, snorkel among thousands of tropical fish and rays, hand-feed hundreds of exotic birds, strut alongside flamingos, and more. At Discovery Cove, guests can experience nature and animals like never before, connecting with dolphins in the Dolphin Lagoon, or exploring the stunning coral reef habitat at The Grand Reef. Relaxation comes naturally for visitors at Discovery Cove, whether riding the soothing currents along Wind-Away River, enjoying the melodies of colourful feathered friends in the Explorer's Aviary, or simply soaking up the sun along the white sandy beaches with plenty of open space for physical distancing.

About Global Brands Magazine (UK)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been on the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products, among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards:

Global Brand Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. The brand awards bring limelight to organizations who have performed remarkably well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate and Technology. The company also showcases popular shoe, clothing and fashion brands by providing consumers with the latest insights into the branding world. The GBM Brand Awards aim to recognize key players who make progress toward excellence and giving a stage to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and reward them for rigorous efforts, with ultimate global recognition.

