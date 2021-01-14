Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLES) is pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement with the ASAP Network as their automotive data provider for the AutoParts4Less marketplace. ASAP is a leading data provider for the aftermarket auto parts industry with more manufacturers turning to ASAP Network. ASAP helps manufacturers organize and build all of their digital assets required for e-commerce platforms.

Amanda Wicket, founder and CEO of the ASAP Network states, "We are extremely excited to partner with AutoParts4Less.com marketplace; through this strategic relationship the ASAP Network will help current and new manufacturers accurately create their data so that is it is formatted correctly to then be list on AP4Less marketplace. Allowing manufacturers to get their parts in front of millions of potential buyers is exciting."

Christopher Davenport, CEO of The 4Less Group Inc., states, "What we recognized about Amanda and her team at ASAP is their passion to helping create dynamic data that helps manufacturers and dealers drive sales. Having the ASAP Network as a key partner will ensure AutoParts4Less.com has the absolute best quality data in the industry."

Tim Armes, Chairman of The 4Less Group Inc. states, "Quality data is key to helping customers make an informed purchase for the correct auto part for their vehicle and having the ASAP Network as our data partner will ensure the AP4Less marketplace delivers the best experience for the auto parts consumer."

About ASAP Network:

Advanced Solutions For Aftermarket Products: taking data into the next century. This network is the only network that actively promotes better business success in the Automotive Aftermarket Industry. https://www.asapnetwork.org/.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

With the acquisition of the URL AutoParts4Less.com, The 4Less Group Inc. (OTC Pink: FLES) is focusing all of their efforts and resources on building out a flagship multi-vendor automotive parts marketplace with the potential to list and sell literally millions of parts that will include automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories, targeted "niche" websites and potentially a used auto parts exchange one day as well. www.The4LessGroup.com



Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For more information, contact:

Email: PR@The4LessCorp.com

Investor Relations:

Jon Stoddard

InvestorAcquisitionAdvisors.com

520-488-6704

jon@InvestorAcquisitionAdvisors.com

Michael N. Brette,J.D.

InvestorAcquisitionAdvisors.com

mikebrette@gmail.com

951-236-8473

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72069