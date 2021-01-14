Subscriber growth for nine months straight

Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - Business Warrior Corporation (OTC Pink: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announced reseller partnerships with National Merchants Association and Elev8 Advisors Group who represent over 10,000 merchant locations. This is the company's third major partnership in 2021 as they announced their national rollout with Hownd® last week. The Business Warrior software has had nine months straight of subscriber growth and the company is starting 2021 off with impressive momentum.

National Merchants Association

BZWR recently completed a reseller deal with National Merchants Association (NMA). NMA are payments experts specializing in ecommerce and high-risk credit card processing as well as traditional brick-and-mortar payments. NMA is best known for their merchant advocacy work and is dedicated to eliminating the unnecessary and unreasonable fees that some processors charge to accept credit cards. This relationship positions Business Warrior and NMA to best serve small businesses through marketing technology and payment options.

Local business owners looking for a combination of marketing technology and payment processing may find out more information HERE.

"At NMA, advocacy is at the core of what we do - beyond just helping merchants receive payments from their customers safely and securely, we're always looking for ways to help them grow their businesses," said Harley Orion, Chief Marketing Officer at NMA. "COVID has presented a huge challenge for independent brick-and-mortar businesses, with many of them forced to rapidly transition their businesses online. We're confident that the Business Warrior software and marketing support will help these businesses attract more customers at this crucial time."

Elev8 Advisors Group

Elev8 Advisors Group (Elev8) represents powerhouse players in the banking industry such as BBVA and Evolve Bank and Trust. Elev8's Managing Partner, Adam Spencer, is a senior advisory board member with Evolve Bank and Trust focused on the growth inside their payments ecosystem. Elev8's direct network of over 10,000 small businesses also includes leading credit card industry platforms such as Stripe, PayGears and FIS. Their current focus is expanding technology solutions such as Business Warrior.

"The Business Warrior solution is the perfect match for every single small business in America. In my twenty plus years in the banking industry, I've never met a company with such focus and drive to ensure the success of small business owners and their employees," said Adam Spencer, Managing Partner of Elev8 Advisors Group.

Consistent Subscriber Growth

The expanding distribution channels combined with the Company's marketing strategies set up Business Warrior to have nine months straight of subscriber growth. The Company shifted their software solution quickly to help small businesses with the changing COVID restrictions at the beginning of the pandemic, which has been received well by small businesses.





Business Warrior subscriber growth throughout 2020

The company evaluated the most important needs of their subscribers to develop a new user interface, which is being released this month (January 2021).

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit businesswarrior.com.

