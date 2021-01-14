The "Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Bosnia and Herzegovina" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Current retail value sales of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies will slow somewhat during 2020. COVID-19 will be the main factor behind this, as restrictions on movement during the spring seem to have retarded the spread of colds and flu among the local population.

The Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

1. KEY DATA FINDINGS

2. 2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 will provoke a marginal slowdown in current retail value sales growth, with medicated confectionery hardest hit

International brands leverage TV advertising to maintain leadership

Bosnalijek Pharmaceuticals dd invests in education to boost its profile

3. RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) will continue to exhibit dynamic growth in current retail value sales

Consumers will continue to trade up from drops to nasal sprays

Traditional and natural remedies to decline in popularity

4. CATEGORY DATA

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

6. MARKET INDICATORS

7. MARKET DATA

8. APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

9. GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

10. GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

11. DISCLAIMER

12. DEFINITIONS

13. SOURCES

