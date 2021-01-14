UK Mortgages Ltd - Dividend Announcement

14 January 2021

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the fourth interim period as follows:

Ex Dividend Date21 January 2021

Record Date22 January 2021

Payment Date5 February 2021

Dividend per Share1.125 pence (Sterling)







For further information, please contact:



Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan



UK Mortgages Limited:

sales@twentyfouram.com

