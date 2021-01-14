Hyde Engineering + Consulting Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Kerren Bergman Promoted to Lead Hyde's Global Corporation

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. (Hyde) a worldwide partner for solution-based pharmaceutical design and consulting services, announced the appointment of Kerren Bergman as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Bergman will lead Hyde's growing global enterprise, assuming Corporate leadership duties from John Hyde, Chairman and Founder.

"I'm thrilled to assume the role of CEO and lead our exceptional engineering and analytical teams toward future expansion and service offerings, built upon the vision and expertise of my long-time colleague and friend, John Hyde. This opportunity is an honor beyond measure." Said Bergman.

"I am very happy to announce the appointment of Kerren Bergman to the role of CEO of Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. Kerren has been with the company for over 23 years of our more than 27-year existence and, in that time, she has excelled in every one of her many roles. I have the utmost confidence in Kerren's abilities and temperament to be very successful in the CEO role as a servant-leader of our global enterprise" said Hyde. "Congrats to Kerren on her many contributions to Hyde Engineering + Consulting to date and here's to many very successful years to come!"

Having founded Hyde Engineering in 1993, John Hyde will continue to support the organization as Principal Engineer and Chairman of Hyde's Executive and Asia Boards of Directors. Mr. Hyde's industry leadership will continue in the technical arena as well as support of Hyde's U.S. and international business in Europe, India, Singapore, and Canada.

Ms. Bergman most recently served as Hyde's President, working closely with Mr. Hyde and the Executive Board of Directors to prepare for transition to the CEO role. Hyde has experienced significant growth during Kerren's tenure of 23 years, and her prior roles overseeing Global Operations, Human Resources, Quality, Safety, IT and Business Development have given her the breadth of knowledge to thrive in this new role. Kerren's passion for exceeding client expectations and developing Hyde's exceptional teams drives her strategic vision to accomplish results. Bergman holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in education from the University of California, Los Angeles. Visit http://www.hyde-ec.com for a full bio.

Hyde Engineering + Consulting's global network consists of 11 locations in 5 countries, engaging in projects around the globe while employing more than 250 people worldwide, providing process system design, commissioning and validation, FDA compliance, and state-of-the-art cleaning technologies to pharmaceutical, bioprocess and regulated process industries.

