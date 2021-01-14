Insider Protocol: Game-Changers of Crypto Trading on Bitcoin have announced the Launch of the Algorithm for Institutional Investors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Recently, Insider Protocol team has announced the launch of Option X algorithm for institutional traders. As the cryptocurrency ecosystem veers closer into the mainstream adoption cycle, many ingenious developers are coming with creative products and Insider Protocol (https://insiderprotocol.com/), an anonymous focused cryptocurrency ecosystem cannot be sidelined in this shortlist of such renowned game-changers. While the overall acclaim around Bitcoin and altcoins is growing, new products and services that are aimed at enhancing the integration of new users and offer a diverse kind of profitable crypto-related services remain one of the core pursuits of the Insider Protocol team.

The fundamental product of the platform is the automated trading bot which is built to utilize a High-Frequency Trading (HFT) which is implemented in layering trading form, a type of trading system that was used mostly in the financial sector. Though tagged illegal for use by retail or individual traders, the Mechanics of the Future team which is the brain behind the Insider Protocol has developed a way to counter these HFT bots in a bid to help carry out trading activities for users of their trading bots.

Layering (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Layering_(finance)) is a variant of spoofing where the trader enters multiple visible orders on one side of the market at multiple price tiers, which cause the midpoint of the spread to move away from those multiple orders, and the same trader executes a trade on the opposite side of the market. Again, the pattern is manipulative because the execution occurs at a more favorable price than the trader was likely to obtain in the absence of the first orders. The prototype of the layering method is considered to be a trading technique used by the famous trader Paul Rotter in the derivatives markets for European government bonds (mainly German) in the late 1990s - early 2000s.

The bitcoin trading bot of the Mechanics of the Future team does not just boast of complete anonymity and immunity to monitoring from the authorities, they show trading statements, graduation from what existing trading bot is not known for. The bot is currently available for the BTC/USDT trading pair for several options but with plans to develop algorithms for other trading pairs featuring Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Monero (XMR) in the near future.

The team is currently utilizing the ERC-20 network's own native asset dubbed the IPRO whilst it works on developing its own blockchain drawing on the Mimblewimble (MW) protocol, to offer a higher level of users' protection in a bid to surpass Monero's standards. The temporary use of the ERC-20 protocol is not uncommon in the crypto space as other mega projects including Binance, and EOS amongst others are known to have started off on ERC-20 networks before migrating permanently to their own blockchain.

The Insider Protocol team recently revealed that it has successfully tested and launched the Option X algorithm (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oclx9R7Ffz8&t) for institutional traders. The new algorithm has reportedly passed all tests and is ready for the high volume transactions by the class of traders it is built for.

One highlight event in the roadmap of Insider Protocol toward stardom is its ongoing Initial Coin Offering (ICO). The ICO is split into 4 stages and it is currently in the first stage wherein users participate in the standard ICO sale as well as the participation in the project's trading bot pool. The four stages of the ICO have a total combined 5,750,000 IPRO tokens up for sales. One of the interesting parts of IPRO price pushing up which will also affect to price rise is that 20% of each purchase of the IPRO amount will be burned after the 1st stage and further stages.

While the Insider Protocol platform offers users a new way to earn passive income through its trading bots, the promise of anonymity at a time where regulatory concerns over privacy coins are but getting to a climax may put a little strain on the project's efforts to drawing new investors. However, as a project with unique offerings, the protocol's unique innovations will surely pave the way for stability and wild embrace in the coming days.

Media Contact:

Company: Insider Protocol

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: pr@insiderprotocol.com

Telegram Support: @ipro_support

Telegram: https://t.me/insiderprotocol

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InsiderProtocol

Website: https://insiderprotocol.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmlbF0cq4Mul4EyDB5Na9JA

SOURCE: Insider Protocol

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624341/Game-Changers-of-Crypto-Trading-on-Bitcoin-have-announced-the-Launch-of-the-Algorithm-for-Institutional-Investors