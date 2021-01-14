International law firm Dorsey Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Partners Kate Francis and Fabrizio Carpanini have been named Co-Office Heads of the Firm's London office. Ms. Francis and Mr. Carpanini succeed Tim Maloney, who served as Office Head from 2012-2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005887/en/

Dorsey Partners Kate Francis and Fabrizio Carpanini have been named Co-Office Heads of the Firm's London office. (Photo: Dorsey Whitney LLP)

"I would like to thank Tim Maloney for serving as the London Office Head for the last eight years, a period in which we have experienced many positive developments," noted Dorsey Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. "I thank Kate and Fab for eagerly taking on this important role and I look forward to their leadership in building on the very strong year that the office just completed."

Ms. Francis has extensive experience advising public and private companies across a variety of sectors based in the UK and overseas on mergers and acquisitions and advising investment banks and companies on equity capital markets transactions. Her broad transactional experience also includes advising on complex reorganisations, joint ventures and general corporate law matters.

Mr. Carpanini has over 30 years of experience extending across the full spectrum of corporate transactional work, including private equity, corporate finance, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, company and business sales and international joint ventures. He heads up the Firm's London and Continental Europe Private Equity Group.

"As we emerge from one of the most challenging working environments of recent times, we are honoured and excited by the prospect of leading and working alongside our talented team in Dorsey's London office," said Mr. Carpanini and Ms. Francis. "We each will continue to work closely with our clients to provide full legal support services, as well as looking to grow our existing M&A, Private Equity, ECM and Disputes capabilities."

About Dorsey Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking financial institutions, development infrastructure, energy natural resources, food, beverage agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005887/en/

Contacts:

Jeri Longtin-Kloss

+1.612.492.5315

longtin.kloss.jeri@dorsey.com