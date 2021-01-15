

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telegram added 25 million new uses in 72 hours amid concerns over WhatsApp's new privacy policy.



The messaging service has now crossed 500 million active monthly users. Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently confirmed the news on his personal Telegram channel.



Demographic-wise, 38 percent users were from Asia, 27 percent from Europe, 21 percent from Latin America and 8 percent from MENA (the Middle East and North Africa).



Apps like Telegram and Signal are witnessing significant spike in new downloads as users of WhatsApp have started ditching the platform due to its new privacy policy and its sharing of certain user data with Facebook.



Previously, Durov had shared plans to monetize the app, including bringing premium paid features for business and power users while keeping all existing Telegram features free of cost. The app also plans on bringing ads to the platform, but only for large groups and channels, keeping private chats and groups ad-free.



'It will allow us to keep innovating and keep growing for decades to come. We will be able to launch countless new features and welcome billions of new users. While doing that, we will remain independent and stay true to our values, redefining how a tech company should operate,' mentioned Durov in the post, dated December 23, 2020.



