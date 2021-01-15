Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (BOURSE:SGRO) ("SEGRO" or the "Group") today updates the market on its continued strong rent collection for the full year to 31 December 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

For the year ending 31 December 2020, to date we have collected 98 per cent of all rents.

In respect of UK rents payable in advance relating to the first quarter of 2021, as at 14 January, we had received 88 per cent of the £63 million of rent due. This represents a higher collection level than at the equivalent time in each of the three previous quarters.

We expect the substantial balance of outstanding rents to be paid by the end of the quarter with the majority now due to be paid monthly.

Rental collection update1 (as at 14 January 2021)

FY 2020 Q1 20212

UK CE Group UK Paid 97 98 983 88 Deferrals (including payment plans) 2 0 1 8 Outstanding 1 2 1 4 Total 100 100 100 100 Total rent billed £m 245 172 417 63

1 Based on exchange rate of €1.12:£1

2 Rents in our Continental European portfolio are typically paid monthly so we are still early in the collection cycle

3 The Q2-Q4 2020 collection rate for the Group is currently 97%, excluding Q1 2020 (when rent collection was not affected by Covid-19).

