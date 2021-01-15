Anzeige
Freitag, 15.01.2021
15.01.2021 | 08:05
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.: Van Lanschot Kempen completes acquisition of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 15 January 2021

Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers. The takeover, announcedon 18 August 2020, is the next step in the implementation of Van Lanschot Kempen's growth strategy.

As reportedon 22 December 2020, Van Lanschot Kempen's regulators had issued declarations of no objection for the takeover and proposed integration of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers into Van Lanschot Kempen.

Van Lanschot Kempen expects to complete the integration of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers clients, employees and investment funds by the end of 2021.


Van Lanschot Kempen
Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Hof Hoorneman Bankiers
Media Relations: pr@hofhoorneman.nl

About Hof Hoorneman Bankiers
Hof Hoorneman Bankiers is an independent asset manager with a full banking licence, founded in 1989 and based in Gouda in the Netherlands. In addition to its headquarters, the company has branches in Arnhem, 't Gooi,' s-Hertogenbosch, Groningen and Maastricht. Hof Hoorneman Bankiers manages individual assets and twelve own investment funds.

For more information, visit hofhoorneman.nl

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f7f7847-7ea4-4fef-969b-1b2843906687)

