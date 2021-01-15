Autonomous sweeper from Berlin startup approved for public road use in Singapore

Milestone achieved: ENWAY, the Berlin software manufacturer of self-driving utility vehicles, the Swiss sweeper manufacturer Bucher Municipal, and other partners who have been testing autonomous street cleaning in Singapore since 2019, are contributing to Singapore's efforts for ecological mobility.

BERLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) begins trial runs of autonomous road sweepers on public roads to make the city-state cleaner and more sustainable. The autonomous compact sweeper "Donner", developed by a consortium led by ENWAY and Bucher Municipal, has passed the Land Transport Authority's approval test for autonomous vehicles for use on public roads.

"Donner" is based on Bucher Municipal's fully electric CityCat 2020ev. In cooperation with Nanyang Technological University , Sembwaste Pte Ltd , and Wong Fong Engineering Works (1988) Pte Ltd , the team in Singapore adapted the existing ENWAY technology for use in public domains.

The project is part of NEA's ongoing efforts to drive innovation and diffusion of technology and improve the environmental services industry. Autonomous technology for street cleaning can improve productivity in supply operations and optimize road use. The project is supported by The National Robotics Programme Office under the Autonomous Environmental Service Vehicles for Singapore grant.

The self-driving sweepers are monitored remotely via a teleoperations center, where cleaning routes and times are determined and adjusted if necessary. During the trial runs, the autonomous sweepers must have a safety driver on board to meet the strict operating protocols. Tests on public roads will be conducted in a progressive manner and progress to regular timings during which the autonomous sweeper cleans parallel to everyday traffic.

Find more information about "Donner" in our factsheet , and more information about the project in our video and in the NEA press release . Pictures are available in our press area .

About ENWAY

ENWAY was founded in Berlin in 2017 and has 35 employees in Berlin and Singapore. The company developed a technology platform for high-precision, autonomous machines, with which sweepers clean streets, factories, or large warehouses independently. The vehicles react dynamically to changes and obstacles. ENWAY cooperates with established companies and integrates its technology for autonomous operation into existing machines. Find more information at enway.ai .

