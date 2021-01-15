American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Handling Risk Tolerance in a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Risk tolerance is always a major concern for investors. And for investors who are unsure about how a Self-Directed IRA may impact the risk tolerance of a retirement portfolio, American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC-recently released a post. The subject of that post: how investors who are considering a Self-Directed IRA should think about risk tolerance, and what investors need to know about risk when measured against a Self-Directed IRA.

According to the post, risk tolerance is something that every investor is free to choose in a portfolio, when using a Self-Directed IRA. American IRA pointed out that in its role as a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, it does not make specific investment recommendations to clients. Instead, it serves to administrate and facilitate the transactions that make a Self-Directed IRA possible. It acts as an IRA "custodian." This puts the investor in charge of a retirement portfolio's risk profile.

As the post pointed out, this level of customization means that investors are free to choose a risk profile. For example, an investor may choose to include risky real estate assets in a portfolio. Or an investor might choose more solid, conservative real estate assets. An investor may also choose from the different non-traditional retirement assets available-precious metals, tax liens, etc.-to build a portfolio with a risk profile that suits the investor's needs.

The point, according to the post, is that a Self-Directed IRA does not have to be inherently more "risky" than a traditional retirement arrangement, such as an employee-sponsored plan.

"People have this idea that Self-Direction is inherently more risky," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "And it is not only incorrect, but it's the wrong way to think about it. Self-Direction means investors will have more freedom to choose for themselves. And while that can be risky, it can also be as conservative as an investor chooses."

The post explained a few key points, with the goal of helping potential Self-Directed IRA investors better understand the concept of risk within a Self-Directed IRA portfolio.

