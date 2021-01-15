DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (JPHU) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 14/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 196.6689 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 222884 CODE: JPHU =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU Sequence No.: 91556 EQS News ID: 1160857 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2021 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)