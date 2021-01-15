Novachips Scalar and Express SSD Awarded FIPS-140-2 Validation by NIST

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novachips Co., Ltd., an innovator in flash storage solution, today announced that its Scalar-Series and Express-Series Solid-State Drive (SSD) had been certified as a Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 Level 2. (Cert# 3785).

FIPS 140-2 is one of the highest standards for security validation which consists of a series of requirements and standards to secure the integrity of the data by examining 11 areas related to the design and implementation of a cryptographic module. The U.S. federal government is required to restrict technology procurement to products that use FIPS 140-2 validated encryption.

Without adopting any 3rd party security components, all required cryptographic algorithms and security functions are supported by a single in-house ASIC controller NVS3800 hardware and firmware. This design architecture allows achieving lower power consumption and immediate Zeroize service without any delay factor to destroy the key and key materials via specified host commands or GPIO signal input.

"We are proud to announce our FIPS 140-2 validation from NIST. These are key milestones for Novachips," said Daniel Kim Novachips CEO. "This validation demonstrates our commitment to offering best-in-class flash storage products not only from data capacity but also from the data security perspective."

By acquiring FIPS 140-2 certification on its super-density SSD products, Novachips is now perfectly positioned to provide the flash storage solution to enterprise, military, and other governmental projects where the customers want reliable flash storage solution needs to keep data secure.

Pricing and Availability

Certified part number products of Scalar-Series and Express-Series are currently available to ship out to the customers. Please contact sales@novachips.com

About Novachips

Novachips is a leading provider of a broad range of Flash storage processors and storage modules with breakthrough capacity and scalability. Novachips reimagined Flash storage from the inside out and offer the industry's most advanced capabilities with high storage capacity for enterprise, industrial, military, and other mission-critical applications. Novachips products are built upon the company's unique hardware and firmware architecture, which outpaces the scalability, performance, and reliability of SSDs that use NAND Flash. Founded in 2009, Novachips has offices in Bundang, S. Korea For more information, please visit www.novachips.com

CONTACT: NOVACHIPS / SJ Yoo / +82-70-8853-8555

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420579/UK_Figure_1_FIPS_140_2_Certified_NVMe_M_2_SSD.jpg