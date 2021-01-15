

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output declined in November, albeit at a softer pace, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Output of the national economy fell a working-day adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 1.8 percent decline in October, which was revised from a 1.9 percent fall.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output rose 0.6 percent monthly in November.



Data showed that the primary production remained unchanged in November. Secondary and services production declined by about 2.0 percent and 1.0 percent from a year ago.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover decreased a working-day adjusted 1.6 percent in November, following a 4.5 percent decline in October.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial turnover gained 1.7 percent monthly in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

