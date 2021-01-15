

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus decreased in December from a year ago, as exports declined and imports rose, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The trade surplus fell to NOK 12.111 billion in December from NOK 23.831 billion in the same month last year. In November, the trade surplus was NOK 194 million.



Exports declined 11.0 percent year-on-year in December, while increased 6.6 percent from a month ago.



Imports rose 3.8 percent annually in December, but decreased 10.1 percent from the previous month.



The mainland trade deficit increased to NOK 24.483 billion in December from NOK 32.957 billion in the previous month. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was NOK 21.315 billion.



In 2020, the trade surplus was NOK 10.4 billion, down 93.4 percent from the previous year. Exports declined 15.5 percent and imports rose 0.6 percent.



