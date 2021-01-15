

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving lower on Friday as investors fretted over climbing coronavirus cases and tougher lockdown measures to curb the spread.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a meeting of top officials from her party on Thursday that she wants 'very fast action' to counter the spread of Covid-19 mutations.



'The virus can only be stopped with additional efforts,' the participants quoted her as saying after the country saw a record number of deaths from the virus.



France strengthened border controls and extended a curfew to the entire country on Thursday to combat the virus as the situation remains worrying.



Elsewhere, China has put millions of people in lockdown in response to new outbreaks of Covid-19 in the north and northeast.



The benchmark DAX dropped 36 points, or 0.3 percent, to 13,952 after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.



Nordex Group shares edged down slightly. The company reported that it has secured orders for 491 wind turbine systems with a total output of 2,261 megawatts in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 1,477 MW, prior year.



Business software group SAP rose over 2 percent. The company reported fourth-quarter profit after tax on IFRS basis of 1.93 billion euros, up 18 percent from 1.64 billion euros last year.



Siemens Energy fell nearly 3 percent after General Electric Co accused a subsidiary of the power distribution company of stealing trade secrets to rig bids for gas turbine contracts.



