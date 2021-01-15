The "Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Medical and Lab Refrigerator market is expected to reach US$ 907.31 million in 2027 from US$ 672.80 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. This report highlights trends prevailing in the Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Based on product type, the blood bank refrigerators, laboratory refrigerators, pharmacy refrigerators, enzyme refrigerators, others. The blood bank refrigerator is a critical piece of equipment that delivers safe and convenient storage of whole blood, blood components, as well as reagents, thus ensuring the integrity of the blood and its components. It is a designated temperature controlled refrigeration equipment precisely engineered to store blood bags and operates at temperatures ranging 2C 6C.

These refrigerators are used in blood banks, laboratories as well as hospitals. Temperature uniformity is the primary requirement for blood bag storage. In addition, other parameters required to select the blood bank refrigerator include bags capacity, number of shelves, safety features, the material of construction, and, most importantly, standards certifications, such as ISO and CE.

ZhongkeMeiling Cryogenics Company Limited, Felix Storch, Inc, Follett LLC, Helmer Scientific Inc., Haier Biomedical, Lec Medical, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vestfrost Solutions, Blue Star Limited are among the leading companies operating in the Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market.

Key report benefits:

Understand the Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for the Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in the Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segments from the Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2019 to 2027 in the region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Europe

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Blood Storage Centers and Blood Banks

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Accidents, Surgery Interventions, and others

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Preference for Refurbished Equipment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Research Development Investments in Medical Science by Government Organizations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Medical Refrigerators

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Analysis by Product Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market, by Product Type (2019 and 2027)

6.3 Blood Bank Refrigerators

6.4 Laboratory Refrigerators

6.5 Pharmacy Refrigerators

6.6 Enzyme Refrigerators

6.7 Others

7. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Analysis by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market, by End-user (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Blood Bank

7.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

7.5 Hospitals and Pharmacies

7.6 Research Institutes

7.7 Others

8. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Geographic Analysis

9. Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Initiative

9.3 New Product Development

9.4 Merger and Acquisition

10. Key Company Profiles

ZhongkeMeiling Cryogenics Company Limited

Felix Storch, Inc

Follett LLC

Helmer Scientific Inc.

Haier Biomedical

Lec Medical

Philipp Kirsch GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vestfrost Solutions

Blue Star Limited

