DJ AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 14/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 73.4649 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47112512 CODE: GLDA =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 91596 EQS News ID: 1160964 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2021 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)