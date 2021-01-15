

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation rose to the highest in four months in December, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent annually in December, following a 0.2 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.



The latest inflation was the highest since August, when prices grew 0.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices gained 0.7 percent in December, after remaining unchanged in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent rise.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, rose to 0.5 percent in December from 0.2 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.7 percent in December, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de