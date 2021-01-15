Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 14-January-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.73p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.74p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---