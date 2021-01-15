

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.39 billion, or $3.26 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $2.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $4.21 billion from $4.32 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.39 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.26 vs. $2.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.61 -Revenue (Q4): $4.21 Bln vs. $4.32 Bln last year.



