

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased more than initially estimated in December, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.0 percent increase in November. In the initial estimate, prices rose 2.3 percent.



Prices for health grew 5.1 percent yearly in December and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels gained by 7.5 percent.



Prices for restaurants and hotels, and education rose by 5.7 percent, each.



Meanwhile, prices of clothing and footwear, and transport declined by 4.1 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in December, same as seen in the preceding month, as initially estimated.



