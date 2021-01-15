

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus increased in November, as exports and imports rise, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 5.995 billion in November from EUR 5.375 billion in October. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 4.915 billion.



Exports rose by a seasonally adjusted 17.0 percent monthly in November and imports rose 21.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 14.0 percent annually in November and imports gained 10.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain surged 35.0 percent yearly in November and imports increased 18.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

